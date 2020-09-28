Pivetta (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a win over the Braves on Sunday.

The Boston rotation was brutal all season long, but Pivetta provided a glimmer of hope for the future with his performance after getting called up from the alternate site. Pivetta allowed just two earned runs on eight hits while posting a 13:5 K:BB in his two starts with the Red Sox (10 innings). He had a 15.88 ERA in his first three appearances before coming over from Philadelphia in an August trade.