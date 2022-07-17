Pivetta (8-7) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Pivetta gave up four runs in a brutal first inning before keeping New York off the scoreboard in the following three frames. The Yankees got to him again in the fifth, however, and the right-hander was ultimately charged with seven total runs. After compiling a respectable 3.23 ERA through his first 16 starts, Pivetta has given up 20 earned runs over 13.1 frames across his past three outings, pushing his season ERA up to 4.50. He'll look for a much-needed reset over the All-Star break.