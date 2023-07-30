Pivetta could pitch behind opener Brennan Bernardino against the Giants on Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta delivered five scoreless frames of bulk relief Tuesday against Atlanta, lining him up to potentially take the mound for Sunday's series finale in San Francisco. Boston's full pitching plans haven't been confirmed, but the right-hander has been excellent out of the bullpen this season with a 1.98 ERA over 41 innings and is a decent bet to take the mound after Bernardino.