Pivetta (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 11-2 rout of the Rays, allowing two hits and four walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander threw only 52 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Pivetta was able to avoid any damage despite his control issues and got more than enough support from Boston's bats. He'll look to build on a successful Red Sox debut in his next scheduled start Sunday in Baltimore.