Pivetta (2-4) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits across nine innings during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Astros. He finished with eight strikeouts and zero walks.

Pivetta allowed a leadoff blast to Jose Altuve in the first inning and then proceeded to shut down the Astros' potent offense for nine consecutive innings. After posting a dismal 7.84 ERA though his first five starts, the 29-year-old right-hander has been dominant over his last three appearances. During that stretch, Pivetta has allowed just two runs across 22 innings while sporting a 20:1 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup with the White Sox.