Pivetta (6-5) earned the win Tuesday against the A's after giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over eight innings.
The right-hander kept Oakland off the board through seven frames, but Stephen Vogt broke the shutout with a solo homer during the eighth inning. Still, it was another dominant outing for Pivetta, who has a 1.83 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across his past eight outings. He tentatively lines up for a matchup versus the Cardinals on Sunday.
