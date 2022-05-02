Pivetta (0-4) was charged with the loss Sunday in Baltimore after allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks across 4.1 innings.

Pivetta blanked the Orioles through four frames Sunday, but things fell apart in the fifth as he gave up two runs on three singles and a double before being pulled. The bullpen was unable to bail him out, and one more run came across. It was shaping up to be the right-hander's best start of the season, but he was unable to finish strong and is now tied for the league lead with four losses. Pivetta had 13 walks across his first four starts, so the fact he didn't issue a free pass in Baltimore is a positive step. However, the 29-year-old's 7.84 ERA and 1.84 WHIP will understandably scare off most fantasy managers.