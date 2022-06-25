Pivetta (8-5) earned the win Friday against the Guardians after giving up two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

The right-hander threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated only five whiffs, but he was able to limit the damage since only one of the nine hits he allowed went for extra bases. It's the third straight victory for Pivetta, and he has a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 22 innings during that stretch. He tentatively lines up for his next start Wednesday in Toronto.