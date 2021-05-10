Pivetta (5-0) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday.

Pivetta gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but he then retired 12 of the next 13 batters before he allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Pivetta has allowed at least two runs in five of his first seven starts, but he's picked up five wins while avoiding the loss column to begin the year. He could make his next start at home against the Angels on Friday.