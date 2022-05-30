Pivetta (4-4) allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Pivetta posted a 10.03 ERA over his first three starts in 2022, but he's turned things around recently and has logged five consecutive quality starts. The right-hander has been rewarded with wins in his last four outings, and he's logged a 1.59 ERA, 30:6 K:BB and 0.76 WHIP in 34 innings over his last five starts. Pivetta tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Oakland on Saturday.