Pivetta (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Orioles. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while fanning eight across five innings.

Pivetta was recalled ahead of Tuesday's start and impressed in his debut with the Red Sox, fanning eight and looking dominant on the mound most of the time. The Red Sox are already out of contention but they might want to check what they have in Pivetta, so he could be in line to pitch in the team's season finale Sunday against Atlanta.