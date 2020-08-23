Pivetta will stay at the alternate training site in Pawtucket while the team assesses how he can help the Red Sox in 2020, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta pitched in relief for the Phillies in 2020 before Boston acquired him, but he was starter in Philadelphia prior to this season. The Red Sox have a desperate need for starting pitching, and it looks like they are going to evaluate the right-hander in Pawtucket for possible use in the rotation. "It's getting to know him, talking about what he thinks he needs to progress," Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. "We want him as a starter and he wants to start. [GM] Chaim [Bloom] and I talked this morning and we want to get to know him first before we figure out does he come join us and jump right in the rotation, or is it better for him to stay there for a little bit and work on some things?" Pivetta is 18-28 with a 5.42 ERA over a career 71 starts.