Pivetta (2-2) earned the win over Toronto on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Pivetta was dinged for a solo home run in each of the second and third innings, but he gave up only one additional run and completed a season-high six innings to notch his first quality start of the campaign. The right-hander racked up 14 swinging strikes and punched out six batters, marking the fourth time in six starts that he's reached the latter total. Pivetta was tagged for six runs in a start against the Angels on April 15, but he's given up four runs or fewer in each of his other outings this season.