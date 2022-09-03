Pivetta exited Friday's start against the Rangers after the third inning due to an apparent lower body injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta fielded a grounder to make the second out in the top of the third inning and was able to remain on the mound to finish the inning, but he limped off the field and was ultimately replaced to begin the fourth inning. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings. The extent of his injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to make his next start.