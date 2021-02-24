Pivetta threw an inning against teammates Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pivetta, who is battling for a rotation spot, featured a wicked slider that fooled Rafael Devers. "He did a good job toward the end of last season. He did a good job at the alternate [training] site and he just wants to keep improving. And this is a guy we trust," said manager Alex Cora. Pivetta had a nice two-start run at the end of 2020, allowing two runs and striking out 13 over 10 innings, and the Red Sox are excited about the right-hander they acquired from Philadelphia in 2020.