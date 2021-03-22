Pivetta allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in Sunday's spring game against the Pirates.

Pivetta lamented his fastball command when speaking with Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Got behind a lot of guys. It's never fun to pitch behind (in the count). So that was a bit of a negative today but made some good pitches, got some weak contact," said Pivetta. The right-hander had been sharp during his first three Grapefruit League outings before falling victim to wavering command Sunday. Pivetta will get two more spring starts to clean up whatever issues were presented Sunday.