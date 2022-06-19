Pivetta (7-5) allowed one run on four hits and four walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Pivetta was tagged with an RBI single from Harrison Bader in the fourth inning but turned in a clean outing otherwise. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in his last three outings; the four walks caused him to throw 108 pitches but he also forced 12 swinging strikes, his highest since May 18. After starting 0-4 through his first five starts, Pivetta is 7-1 with a 61:16 K:BB and a stellar 1.77 ERA over his last nine appearances. He's lined up to start in Cleveland next week.