Pivetta (7-3) fired seven scoreless innings on two hits and two walks while striking out 10, earning the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Pivetta took care of the Athletics on Sunday, striking out a season-high 10 batters in his longest outing of the season. He did not allow any extra-base hits in the game. The 28-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with a team-leading 109 strikeouts in 92.1 innings. He has been very inconsistent in his last five starts, with two scoreless performances and two appearances where he allowed six runs. His next start is scheduled for Saturday against Philadelphia.