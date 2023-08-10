Pivetta (8-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

MJ Melendez touched him up for a pair of solo shots, but otherwise Pivetta kept Kansas City in check as he made his 10th start of the season rather than working in a bulk role behind an opener. The right-hander has served up five homers over his last three appearances, but he still sports a sparkling 2.54 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB through 28.1 frames since the All-Star break. If he stays on schedule, his next outing lines up for a road trip early next week against the Nationals.