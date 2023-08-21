Pivetta allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Pivetta was the bulk pitcher Sunday, entering after Josh Winckowski threw a scoreless inning to open for Boston. Pivetta, a one-time starter, has shined since moving to the bullpen, while pitching in a variety of roles that included being used as a spot starter. He's often worked more innings than a traditional long reliever, as the Red Sox navigated a stretch with fewer than five healthy starters. With Tanner Houck (face) due back Tuesday, Pivetta can return to a more traditional relief role, as Boston sets its sight on a wild card playoff spot.