Pivetta (5-5) yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over Oakland.

Pivetta came out of the bullpen in the third inning and was solid in a bulk relief role, aside from the two-run shot he coughed up to Seth Brown in the seventh. Since moving to the bullpen in May, Pivetta has posted a 2.79 ERA with a 39:12 K:BB through 29 frames. With his recent success, he'll likely maintain his role following openers for the time being.