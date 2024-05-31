Pivetta (2-4) took the loss against Detroit on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 5.1 innings.

Pivetta's nine punchouts were his most since his season debut March 29, and the outing was a nice bounce-back from his five-run, 3.1-inning start his previous time on the mound. However, Boston's offense couldn't generate any runs, saddling the right-hander with his fourth loss. Pivetta has had a couple poor starts this season, but he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his seven appearances.