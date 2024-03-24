Pivetta allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings in Saturday's spring start against the Twins.
Pivetta finished out the Grapefruit League on Saturday, raising his strikeout total to 22 over 18 innings. The right-hander will start Boston's second game of the season, Friday in Seattle.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Works into fifth inning•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Could be Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Makes first spring start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Preps for Saturday's start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Slated for debut Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Agrees to terms with Boston•