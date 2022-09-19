Pivetta (10-11) yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Royals.

Pivetta gave up a run in each of the first two innings and eventually served up a solo shot to Salvador Perez in the fifth frame. The 29-year-old righty was 0-2 with a 4.50 over his previous five outings since his last victory Aug. 16. He's now sporting a 4.35 ERA with a 160:63 K:BB across 30 starts this season. Pivetta is lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees next week.