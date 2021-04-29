Pivetta (3-0) pitched five shutout innings, allowing a hit and three walks with seven strikeouts to earn the win Wednesday versus the Mets.

Pivetta was effective once again. It was a necessary strong outing, as Mets ace Jacob deGrom only allowed one run in the contest. The 28-year-old Pivetta has a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB across 25.2 innings in five starts. While the free passes are a little concerning, he's done well to limit the damage from issuing so many walks. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Tuesday versus the lowly Tigers.