Pivetta (6-3) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings in a loss to Kansas City on Friday.

A three-run home run by Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning was enough to send the right-hander to his third loss in his last four outings. Pivetta was strong over the first two months of the season, but he's now allowed 13 runs across 20.2 innings in his last four starts. Overall, the 28-year-old has a 4.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 86:36 K:BB across 74.1 innings. He lines up for a road start versus Tampa Bay next week.