After throwing a 50-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Pivetta (elbow) noted that he was able to throw all his pitches and was happy with his outing, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Pivetta continues to make progress in his rehab from a right elbow flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day IL on April 9. Following his latest throwing session, Pivetta will meet with team doctors and the front office to figure out his next steps, which could include a rehab assignment in the coming week. Before landing on the IL, Pivetta went 1-1 over two starts, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out 13 over 11 frames.