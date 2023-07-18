Pivetta is expected to work in a bulk-reliever role again Sunday night against the Mets, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pivetta looked sharp yet again Monday evening against the Athletics, fanning 13 batters over six scoreless frames. However, the Red Sox will keep the right-hander in the bullpen for his next appearance as a primary pitcher. "At one point, probably, he needs to start because we're going to play (16) in a row," stated manager Alex Cora. "For now, this is the structure we like."