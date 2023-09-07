Pivetta (9-8) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Red Sox fell 3-1 to the Rays. He struck out five.

Making his first start since Aug. 15, Pivetta wasn't particularly efficient and got the hook after 85 pitches (58 strikes), but he also got little support from his offense. The right-hander's impressive run as a bulk reliever after the All-Star break is now well in the rearview mirror, and since the beginning of August, Pivetta has a 5.97 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 28.2 innings. He should return to a long relief role after this spot start.