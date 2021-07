Pivetta (7-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Phillies after allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while fanning four across four innings.

Pivetta was far from his best Sunday and it showed, as he needed 76 pitches just to complete four frames and left the game with Boston down 5-1 on the score. It's worth noting he ends the first half of the season having allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last six outings.