Pivetta did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings during a 9-7 win over the Angels. He struck out four.

Pivetta struggled out of the gate and allowed a grand slam to Gio Urshela in the first inning, but he was able to settle down and tossed three scoreless frames before getting into trouble again in the fifth. After giving up three consecutive hits, including an RBI single to Anthony Rendon that cut Boston's lead to 6-5, Pivetta was pulled in favor of Kaleb Ort, who surrendered a game-tying knock to Urshela. Coming into the contest, Pivetta had allowed just one earned run over his first two starts (10 innings), but Saturday's poor outing dropped his ERA to 4.50.