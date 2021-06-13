Pivetta (6-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays after allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while fanning six across five innings.
Pivetta had given up just two runs in each of his last two appearances, but he was unable to display the same kind of poise on the mound against one of the strongest offenses in the American League. He's now dropped two of his last three decisions and owns a 4.28 ERA. Pivetta is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Royals next week.
