Pivetta did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven.

While Pivetta racked up seven strikeouts, he was only able to make it through 4.1 innings after throwing 86 pitches (60 strikes). The right-hander has 17 punchouts over his last three outings (13.1 innings), though he's struggled to a 6.08 ERA in that span. Overall, Pivetta's 8-6 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 127:41 K:BB across 101.2 innings this season. With Tanner Houck (face) scheduled to return next week, the Red Sox may elect to move Pivetta back to the bullpen.