Pivetta (calf) will start Wednesday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Pivetta exited his most recent outing Friday with a left calf contusion, but he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after he checked out fine following his between-starts throwing session. The right-hander will carry a 9-10 record, 4.37 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 150.1 innings into his 28th start of the season Wednesday.