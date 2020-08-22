Pivetta was traded from the Phillies to the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

Pivetta was recently sent to the Phillies' alternate training site, but he'll now get a fresh start with a new organization. The right-hander wasn't able to put things together to begin the season as he posted a 15.88 ERA and 1.94 WHIP over 5.2 innings in three relief appearances. While the Red Sox no longer have two of their top bullpen arms, it's unclear what kind of role Pivetta could see if he reaches the major-league level again in 2020.