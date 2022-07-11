Pivetta didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Yankees, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Pivetta struggled early -- surrendering two runs in each of the first three innings -- and departed after putting two runners on in the fourth. Boston rallied to score the game's final nine runs and erase the 29-year-old from the ledger, however Pivetta's now permitted 13 runs combined in his last two starts across nine innings, causing his ERA to inflate nearly a full run from 3.23 to 4.08. He's slated for a rematch against New York next weekend.