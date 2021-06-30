Pivetta allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Pivetta had a brutal outing after tossing 6.2 no-hit innings last week against the Rays. He allowed a season-high nine base hits and has surrendered eight homers over his last four starts after giving up just five in his first 12 outings of the year. He was taken deep in the first, fourth and fifth innings and also allowed an RBI single in the second. Pivetta now owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 99:40 K:BB over 85.1 innings. He's become very unpredictable and doesn't line up for a favorable matchup against the Athletics over the weekend.