Manager Alex Cora said Pivetta (illness) was feeling better Thursday, leaving the Red Sox optimistic he'll be ready to start Friday's game against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston placed Pivetta on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after he experienced side effects of a second vaccine shot. The transaction gave Boston some extra flexibility in the short term, but the team will have to make a corresponding roster move in order to reinstate Pivetta. Assuming Pivetta is continuing to feel well Friday, he should be cleared to take the hill for the series opener.