Pivetta (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox were downed 4-1 by the Pirates, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The strikeouts, as well as a passed ball by Reese McGuire that kept the second inning alive, helped salvage his night from a fantasy perspective, but Pivetta also served up homers to Ji Hwan Bae and Bryan Reynolds. The right-hander allowed a career-high 27 long balls last year, and his issues keeping the ball in the park are a large part of the reason why he's never had an ERA below 4.50 in his big-league career. Pivetta lines up for a two-step next week, as Boston heads to Tampa Bay before hosting the Angels on the weekend.