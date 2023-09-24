Pivetta did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The White Sox mustered just three singles off Pivetta; however, Boston's offense didn't provide any run support and the 30-year-old had to settle for a no-decision. In five September appearances (four starts), he has posted a 3.08 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and an impressive 33:4 K:BB across 26.2 innings. Pivetta tentatively lines up for a road matchup with the AL East-leading Orioles in the team's final regular-season series next week.