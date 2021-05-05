Pivetta (4-0) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Tigers.

Pivetta allowed four hits and two earned runs in the second inning, accounting for most of the damage against him. However, he was solid otherwise, racking up eight strikeouts on 18 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes across 100 total pitches against one of the weakest lineups in the league. He also earned his fourth win of the campaign, while also maintaining a 3.23 ERA with a 33:19 K:BB across 30.2 innings. Pivetta is projected to take his next turn through the rotation Sunday at Baltimore.