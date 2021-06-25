Pivetta held Tampa Bay without a hit and issued two walks while fanning eight across 6.2 innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pivetta was working on a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh inning, but Boston manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen once his starter reached the 100-pitch mark in a scoreless tie. It was the deepest into a game Pivetta had pitched all season, although he had topped 100 pitches on five previous occasions. He improved his ERA to an even 4.00 for the year and boasts a 94:38 K:BB across 81 innings. His next scheduled start will come next week against Kansas City.