Manager Ron Roenicke said that he expects Pivetta to be recalled from the Red Sox's alternate site and join the rotation at some point next week, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Specifically, Roenicke suggested that Pivetta would be a strong possibility to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, which would set the right-hander up for another outing in the Sept. 27 season finale in Atlanta, assuming Boston sticks with a five-man rotation. Given the infrequency of pitchers receiving two starts in a given week -- especially at the end of the season -- Pivetta could make for a sneaky pickup in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues. Fantasy managers looking to roster Pivetta should recognize the risk he carries in the ratio categories (career 5.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP), but he could really move the needle in the strikeout category (career 24.4 K%) if he's able to work deep enough into his starts.