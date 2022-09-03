Manager Alex Cora said after Friday's win over the Rangers that Pivetta (calf) will likely be able to make his next start, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Pivetta exited Friday's matchup with a left calf contusion and was limping heavily after the game, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to spend time on the injured list. The right-hander will likely be monitored in the coming days, but he projects to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.