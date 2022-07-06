Pivetta (8-6) gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take the loss in an 8-4 defeat to the Rays on Tuesday.

Pivetta had been pitching well lately but the Rays tagged him for a couple of big innings and he took his sixth loss of the season. Pivetta gave up a bases-loaded double off the bat of Kevin Kiermaier in the first and then couldn't get out of the sixth as the Rays picked him apart with hits. The 29-year-old right-hander was in the midst of being surprisingly effective this year with numbers well below his career 4.88 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. This seven-run outing could mark the beginning of his regression towards career averages. Look for him to make his next start against the Yankees on Sunday.