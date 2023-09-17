Pivetta did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings against Toronto. He struck out six.

It's the first time Pivetta pitched six or more innings since July 31. Since rejoining the Red Sox rotation earlier this month, he's gone 0-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three starts (16.1 innings). The 30-year-old Pivetta will likely finish out the season as a starter with James Paxton (knee) sidelined. He's currently slated for a homw matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.