Pivetta allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over four relief innings in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox needed bulk innings out of Pivetta after starter Garrett Whitlock couldn't make it to the second inning due to elbow tightness. Whitlock will undergo an MRI on Monday and could join injured starters Chris Sale (shoulder) and Tanner Houck (facial fracture) on the injured list. Corey Kluber (shoulder), who was demoted to the bullpen, is also on the IL. With dwindling starter options, Boston could return Pivetta to the rotation. He's sparkled in relief, posting a 2.63 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 24 innings out of the bullpen. Five of his 13 relief appearances have lasted at least three innings.