Pivetta allowed one run on two hits while striking out three over 2.1 relief innings in Sunday's 7-0 loss to San Diego.

Pivetta made his first relief appearance since being removed from the starting rotation last Wednesday. Speculation about Pivetta moving to the bullpen bubbled up for a couple of weeks, and the right-hander bristled when asked about the potential move, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. He's struck a more accepting tone after being told last week the move was official. "I just got moved to the bullpen so that's where I belong and that's where I am," Pivetta said. "I'm going to show up there for my teammates out there and go out and do my job." Pivetta has a 6.30 ERA as a starter, including an 8.10 mark in his last six starts.