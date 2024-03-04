Pivetta struck out one over two hitless and scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rays.

Pivetta, who made his first Grapefruit League start, is on pace to open the 2024 season in the rotation. The right-hander spent the beginning of 2023 as a starter then moved to the bullpen, where he thrived to the point the Red Sox had him finish the season in the rotation. He had a 2.37 ERA with 38 strikeouts over five September starts.