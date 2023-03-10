Pivetta allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings in Thursday's spring start against the Yankees.

The Yankees made Pivetta work hard, spraying a lot of foul balls and elevating the right-hander's pitch count. His time on the mound included an 11-pitch at-bat to Aaron Judge and a couple of eight-pitch encounters. In between, there were a lot of balls outside the zone; Pivetta threw just 28 of 48 pitches for strikes. This being spring training, however, both Pivetta and manager Alex Cora accentuated the positives to Dawn Klemish of MLB.com. The pitcher said he felt good, could have gone further if not for the pitch count, and other than one at-bat, felt it was "smooth sailing." Cora said it was a "step in the right direction" for Pivetta.